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Impact des ondes sur la santé _ Comprendre la 5.G avec David Bruno (23 avril 2020)
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3 views • August 02, 2020
Site de David Bruno :
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/qui-suis-je/
Pour commander son livre :
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/livre-protection-ondes/
Rapport BioInitiative complet où vous trouverez toutes les études complètes :
▶https://bioinitiative.org/table-of-contents/
Résumé des conclusions d'études en française du rapport Bioinitiative via le Criirem :
▶https://www.criirem.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/bioinitiative_vf-3.pdf
Cartoradio – ANFR, pour évaluer votre exposition :
▶https://www.cartoradio.fr/index.html#/
Robin des toits :
▶https://www.robindestoits.org/9-5G_r131.html
ARCEP – tableau de bord des expérimentation 5G en France :
▶https://www.arcep.fr/cartes-et-donnees/nos-publications-chiffrees/experimentations-5g-en-france/tableau-deploiements-5g.html#c17570
Rapport « Réflexe », Téléchargeable en intégralité : ▶https://itis.swiss/assets/Downloads/Papers-Reports/Reports/REFLEXFinal-Report171104.pdf
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/qui-suis-je/
Pour commander son livre :
▶http://www.ondes-expertise.com/livre-protection-ondes/
Rapport BioInitiative complet où vous trouverez toutes les études complètes :
▶https://bioinitiative.org/table-of-contents/
Résumé des conclusions d'études en française du rapport Bioinitiative via le Criirem :
▶https://www.criirem.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/bioinitiative_vf-3.pdf
Cartoradio – ANFR, pour évaluer votre exposition :
▶https://www.cartoradio.fr/index.html#/
Robin des toits :
▶https://www.robindestoits.org/9-5G_r131.html
ARCEP – tableau de bord des expérimentation 5G en France :
▶https://www.arcep.fr/cartes-et-donnees/nos-publications-chiffrees/experimentations-5g-en-france/tableau-deploiements-5g.html#c17570
Rapport « Réflexe », Téléchargeable en intégralité : ▶https://itis.swiss/assets/Downloads/Papers-Reports/Reports/REFLEXFinal-Report171104.pdf
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