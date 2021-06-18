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THE GOLD SCANDAL: What They Aren't Telling You!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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44 views • June 18, 2021
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's underground vault supposedly holds 7,716 tons of gold bullion - most of it in trust for foreign nations, central banks and official international organizations. The United States Bullion Depository, known as Fort Knox, is a fortified vault located within the United States Army post of Fort Knox, Kentucky, and used to store a large portion of United States gold reserves. But how much gold is really in these massive vaults - and how easy is it to withdraw reserves?

The European debt crisis caused the Federal Bank of Germany to bring home Germany's gold reserves - but it hasn't been very easy - leading to widespread speculation of monetary foul play by the United States.

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Sources
http://www.mining.com/bubba-explains-why-the-us-only-gave-germany-back-5-tonnes-of-its-gold-73709/
http://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/german-politicians-demand-to-see-gold-in-us-federal-reserve-a-864068.html
http://nsnbc.me/2013/04/18/federal-reserve-refuses-to-submit-to-an-audit-of-germanys-gold-held-in-u-s-vaults-2/
http://archive.lewrockwell.com/orig11/weber-c1.1.1.html
http://www.globalresearch.ca/u-s-dollar-collapse-where-is-germanys-gold/5321894
http://www.cnbc.com/id/49540593#.
http://www.forbes.com/sites/robertlenzner/2013/01/19/the-germans-want-their-gold-reserves-back-in-germany/
http://www.wallstreetdaily.com/2013/07/16/fort-knox-gold/
http://thepeninsulaqatar.com/business/qatar-business/317385/weekly-commodity-update-commodities-shaken-by-the-swiss-depeg-from-euro

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