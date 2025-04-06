Ukrainian channels post the aftermath of the strikes on Kiev.

Adding:

Ukraine’s Rare Earth Metal Gambit to Woo Trump Backfires — Politico

Kiev’s attempt to attract Donald Trump with access to rare earth metals has reportedly led to “unpleasant consequences,” turning what was meant to be a strategic asset into a political liability.

The mining project, once pitched as part of a broader peace deal and potential NATO membership, has become a disaster. Extracting the minerals could cost billions and take decades to develop.

Most of Ukraine’s rare earth reserves were surveyed during the 1960s and no longer meet modern extraction standards. Large-scale investment would be required to bring them online.

What was originally envisioned as part of a grand geopolitical agreement has been reduced to a pile of untapped minerals—now posing an existential dilemma for Ukraine.

“The current deal severely undermines Ukraine’s strategic position by restricting its regulatory and tax autonomy,” local analysts warned.

Kiev is avoiding open criticism of the deal and is quietly trying to revise the terms so as not to provoke Trump.





@DDGeopolitics comment: 🐻 Wow. The exact same thing we’ve been saying for months. If it was profitable, they would’ve started extracting 10 years ago.