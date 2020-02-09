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Do you still believe that Weather Modification Technology is simply Science-Fiction?
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102 views • February 09, 2020
Weather rain radar website where you can check the information that I have shown in the video:
https://www.tiempo.com/radar-espana-reflect.html
USA patent for weather modification technology:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20130015260A1/en
Extensive list of geoengineering patents (links):
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/
Geoengineeringwatch:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Chemtrails News and Information:
https://chemtrailsnews.com/
USAF Whistleblower EXPOSES chemtrails:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8qIpJ8UlE
#WeDoNotConsent
https://www.tiempo.com/radar-espana-reflect.html
USA patent for weather modification technology:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20130015260A1/en
Extensive list of geoengineering patents (links):
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/
Geoengineeringwatch:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Chemtrails News and Information:
https://chemtrailsnews.com/
USAF Whistleblower EXPOSES chemtrails:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8qIpJ8UlE
#WeDoNotConsent
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