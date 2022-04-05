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Prior to FAKE Sars-Cov-2 there was FAKE HIV virus
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42 views • April 05, 2022
UKAction.
THIS TV FOOTAGE NEVER WENT OUT TO PUBLIC. This is the filming at the Geneva World AIDS Conference where the Perth Group of scientists, including Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos, Dr Valendar Turner, Dr John Papadimitriou and David Causer had stated that HIV had never been isolated or purified and that the HIV test was based on flawed science. In 1988, the editor at Channel 4 news would not air this crucial information, now available for all to see.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/prior-to-fake-sars-cov-2-there-was-fake-hiv-virus_TPegMINqDdyBVF9.html
THIS TV FOOTAGE NEVER WENT OUT TO PUBLIC. This is the filming at the Geneva World AIDS Conference where the Perth Group of scientists, including Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos, Dr Valendar Turner, Dr John Papadimitriou and David Causer had stated that HIV had never been isolated or purified and that the HIV test was based on flawed science. In 1988, the editor at Channel 4 news would not air this crucial information, now available for all to see.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/prior-to-fake-sars-cov-2-there-was-fake-hiv-virus_TPegMINqDdyBVF9.html
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