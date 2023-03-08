Create New Account
Functional Medicine and Breast Cancer with Dr. Jenn Simmons - #30 | Conners Clinic Live
Dr. Jenn Simmons was our guest this week and it was a great conversation about how Dr. Jenn went from having a deep desire to help women with Breast Cancer as a breast surgeon, to helping women address Breast Cancer from a Functional Medicine point of view. She truly has a passion for helping women, and was inspired from a very personal story. Take a listen and enjoy this wonderful conversation! 

 Also, don't forget to register for Dr. Jenn's brand new Beyond the Cancer Summit (it's free!) and is happening now! 

 

Register now for free at https://connersclinic.com/beyondtheca...

