Functional Medicine and Breast Cancer with Dr. Jenn Simmons - #30 | Conners Clinic Live

Dr. Jenn Simmons was our guest this week and it was a great conversation about how Dr. Jenn went from having a deep desire to help women with Breast Cancer as a breast surgeon, to helping women address Breast Cancer from a Functional Medicine point of view. She truly has a passion for helping women, and was inspired from a very personal story. Take a listen and enjoy this wonderful conversation!
https://connersclinic.com/beyondtheca...
Also, don't forget to register for Dr. Jenn's brand new Beyond the Cancer Summit (it's free!) and is happening now!
Register now for free at https://connersclinic.com/beyondtheca...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.