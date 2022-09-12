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Why You Need To Take 100MGs Of Lugols Iodine!
Lugols Iodine is a supplement that contains an essential mineral known as Iodine which has powerful detoxification and healing benefits for people who take it.
A lot of the time with this supplement people tend to take too low of a dose of Lugols Iodine to get the greatest benefits from it, this is why I have created this video "Why You Need To Take 100MGs Of Lugols Iodine!” To share with you exactly why you need to take 100mgs of Lugols Iodine per day!
If you want to find out why make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
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