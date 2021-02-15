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** STATISTICS SHOW THE CURE IS WORSE THAN THE DISEASE ** CDC Data Shows 653 Deaths + 12,044 Injuries – 12/Feb/2021
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550 views • February 15, 2021
** 653 Deaths + 12,044 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Shows ** 12/Feb/2021
-Children’s Health Defense Team, 12/Feb/2021
- Article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-injuries-covid-vaccine-cdc-data/
-- The numbers reflect the latest data available as of Feb. 4 from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website. Of the 653 reported deaths, 602 were from the U.S. The average age of those who died was 77, the youngest was 23.
As of Jan. Feb. 4, 653 deaths — a subset of 12,697 total adverse events — had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID-19 vaccinations. The numbers reflect reports filed between Dec. 14, 2020 and Feb. 4, 2021.
Cont'd --
** CDC Witholding Information: 1,170 DEAD Following COVID Injections – Almost Twice as Many Deaths as Found in VAERS
- Humans Are Free, Brian Shilhavy – 14/Feb/2021
- Article: https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers.html
-- Yesterday we reported that the CDC had done another data dump into the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, showing that through February 4, 2021, there were 12,697 recorded adverse events, including 653 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.
Cont'd --
** 36-Year-Old Doctor Dies After Second Dose of COVID Vaccine
- Children’s Health Defense, 12/Feb/2021
- Article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctor-dies-second-dose-covid-vaccine/
-- According to news reports, Dr. Barton Williams died from the adult form of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-A), a condition caused when the immune system attacks the body resulting in multi-system organ failure. MIS-A is considered extremely rare.
Cont’d --
-Children’s Health Defense Team, 12/Feb/2021
- Article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-injuries-covid-vaccine-cdc-data/
-- The numbers reflect the latest data available as of Feb. 4 from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website. Of the 653 reported deaths, 602 were from the U.S. The average age of those who died was 77, the youngest was 23.
As of Jan. Feb. 4, 653 deaths — a subset of 12,697 total adverse events — had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID-19 vaccinations. The numbers reflect reports filed between Dec. 14, 2020 and Feb. 4, 2021.
Cont'd --
** CDC Witholding Information: 1,170 DEAD Following COVID Injections – Almost Twice as Many Deaths as Found in VAERS
- Humans Are Free, Brian Shilhavy – 14/Feb/2021
- Article: https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers.html
-- Yesterday we reported that the CDC had done another data dump into the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, showing that through February 4, 2021, there were 12,697 recorded adverse events, including 653 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.
Cont'd --
** 36-Year-Old Doctor Dies After Second Dose of COVID Vaccine
- Children’s Health Defense, 12/Feb/2021
- Article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctor-dies-second-dose-covid-vaccine/
-- According to news reports, Dr. Barton Williams died from the adult form of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-A), a condition caused when the immune system attacks the body resulting in multi-system organ failure. MIS-A is considered extremely rare.
Cont’d --
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