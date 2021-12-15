BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If You Want Justice & Murder Trials, YOU MUST DO THIS - Attorney Tom Renz
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
837 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • December 15, 2021
If You Want Justice & Murder Trials, YOU MUST DO THIS - Attorney Tom Renz

Please share this video far and wide. Download the letter @ https://Renz-Law.com

Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share critical information on the ongoing battle to bring justice for the crimes against humanity still occurring against people of the world. He is asking for everyone to download, sign, and send his letter, which is also signed by doctors and organizations from all over the United States, to ALL of your elected officials. You can access the letter and his latest presentation with so many more damning evidence proving crimes against humanity @ https://Renz-law.com - Please remember to share this video far and wide – again, some germ theory BS in this video coming from host but other info is important.

|”The vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL people.
the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up people

You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no
viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune
system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean
up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.
Wake the fuck up.” - moonshadow1969

source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLKGPZiTTYDf/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy