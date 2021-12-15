© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If You Want Justice & Murder Trials, YOU MUST DO THIS - Attorney Tom Renz
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • December 15, 2021
If You Want Justice & Murder Trials, YOU MUST DO THIS - Attorney Tom Renz
Please share this video far and wide. Download the letter @ https://Renz-Law.com
Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share critical information on the ongoing battle to bring justice for the crimes against humanity still occurring against people of the world. He is asking for everyone to download, sign, and send his letter, which is also signed by doctors and organizations from all over the United States, to ALL of your elected officials. You can access the letter and his latest presentation with so many more damning evidence proving crimes against humanity @ https://Renz-law.com - Please remember to share this video far and wide – again, some germ theory BS in this video coming from host but other info is important.
|”The vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL people.
the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up people
You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no
viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune
system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean
up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.
Wake the fuck up.” - moonshadow1969
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLKGPZiTTYDf/
Please share this video far and wide. Download the letter @ https://Renz-Law.com
Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share critical information on the ongoing battle to bring justice for the crimes against humanity still occurring against people of the world. He is asking for everyone to download, sign, and send his letter, which is also signed by doctors and organizations from all over the United States, to ALL of your elected officials. You can access the letter and his latest presentation with so many more damning evidence proving crimes against humanity @ https://Renz-law.com - Please remember to share this video far and wide – again, some germ theory BS in this video coming from host but other info is important.
|”The vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL people.
the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up people
You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no
viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune
system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean
up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.
Wake the fuck up.” - moonshadow1969
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLKGPZiTTYDf/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.