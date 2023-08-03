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🌱 From Farmers Markets To Doorstep Delights 🚚
Finding Genius Podcast
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51 views • August 03, 2023

Meet Donny Greens, Founder of Finest Foods! 🌿

Donny's journey began with a vision to make fresh, healthy produce easily accessible to everyone. 🍅

He kickstarted the home delivery subscription model, recruiting local farmers' market vendors into the fold! Now, every week, subscribers on Long Island get their favorite goodies delivered right to their doorstep! 🏠💚

Donny's passion for health and wellness led him to partner with juice bars and health food stores, spreading his products far and wide. 🍹🛍️ However, what he cherishes most is the direct-to-consumer home delivery, as it fosters a stronger and more meaningful connection with each customer. 🤝💕

Experience the full episode and delve into the incredible journey of Finest Foods with Donny Greens! 🎙️🌟

🎧 https://bit.ly/3OGRTIb

Click the link in our bio or the description above to listen now! 🎧

Don't miss out on this inspiring tale of entrepreneurship and healthy living! 🌱

Keywords
healthylivinghomedeliveryfinestfoodsfarmersmarketshealthychoices
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