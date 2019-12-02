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Damage Control: Deep State "Grooming Gang" Is Behind Lisa Page's PR Campaign - 1693 -9A
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28 views • December 02, 2019
FBI Resistance Lawyer Lisa Page Takes Center Stage to Play Victim Card… On November 8th of this year Lawfare founder Benjamin Wittes sent a rather curious tweet proclaiming his undying devotion to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. At the time it seemed rather odd and out of no-where; but today it makes sense.Lisa Page says she’s a victim to the horrible President Trump and the exposure of “private affair”, and the exposure of her “political texts and biases” etc. etc. However, that’s not what is really interesting…. Within the article there’s a very specific and very familiar type of victim narrative construct. When you read the article it jumps out at you. The victim narrative is from the exact same acting coaches hired by the FBI and used by Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford; it’s a little spooky how both Ms. Ford and Ms. Page could sound so identical, until you realize the same FBI and media people have constructed both victim storyboards. E-Militia Article: Damage Control: Deep State “Grooming Gang” Is Behind Lisa Page’s Pre-Indictment Campaign – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/bNhn30pYeNB

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