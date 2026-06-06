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Shalom Brothers and Sisters, and welcome to Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live. Today’s Study is Titled: How to Overcome - Part 8-A, "There shall be pollution such as I am unable to declare in the presence of human beings"
Matthew 7:7-8 [Yah Scriptures]
7 “Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you.
8 “For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it shall be opened.
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