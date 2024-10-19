Discover True Faith: Abraham’s Journey with God

In this episode, we explore the inspiring story of Abraham from the Bible. Learn how his faith was proven through his willingness to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, and how God’s last-minute intervention showed His recognition of true faith. We also discuss God's promise to bless Abraham and his descendants because of his faith, even though he was old and childless. Abraham’s belief in God's promise was considered righteousness and brought him salvation. Tune in to understand how these amazing stories teach us about having real faith through our actions and believing in Jesus Christ for our salvation!



00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:17 Faith and Good Works

02:41 The Example of Abraham

03:16 Abraham's Test of Faith

04:12 Abraham's Obedience

06:39 The Test of Abraham's Faith

07:15 Divine Intervention

07:43 Reflecting on Personal Sacrifices

08:13 The Ram in the Thicket

08:45 God's Promise to Abraham

09:15 The Blessings of Obedience

10:11 Abraham's Legacy

10:21 The Promise of a Son

10:36 Faith and Righteousness

11:38 Paul's Reflection on Abraham's Faith

12:05 Salvation Through Faith

12:22 Closing Thoughts and Blessings

