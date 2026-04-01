Two States of Health and Maintenance Phase, an interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman

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Health isn’t static—you’re either recovering or maintaining. Once you reach a strong baseline, daily habits and periodic resets keep you there. Clean living, proper nutrition, and regular detox routines help your body stay resilient in a toxic world. Longevity is built through consistent, intentional maintenance.
#Longevity #HealthyHabits #DetoxLifestyle #WellnessRoutine #PreventiveHealth
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4:07End Screen