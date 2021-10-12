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Why Bill Gates Is Wrong About Capitalism
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0 view • October 12, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3122/why-bill-gates-is-wrong-about-capitalism
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3122-why-bill-gates-is-wrong-about-capitalism
Stefan Molyneux responds to Bill Gates recent comments asserting that the government is more efficient than the private sector.
“Yes, the government will be somewhat inept,” Gates said. “But the private sector is in general inept. How many companies do venture capitalists invest in that go poorly? By far most of them.”
Bill Gates Thinks It’s Time to Fix Capitalism
http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2015/11/we-need-an-energy-miracle/407881/
Source Notes
http://www.ncpa.org/pub/ba649
http://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2014/01/02/us-medical-research-spending-drops-while-asia-makes-gains
http://health.usnews.com/health-news/articles/2015/01/13/spending-on-medical-research-falls-in-us-while-growing-globally
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3122-why-bill-gates-is-wrong-about-capitalism
Stefan Molyneux responds to Bill Gates recent comments asserting that the government is more efficient than the private sector.
“Yes, the government will be somewhat inept,” Gates said. “But the private sector is in general inept. How many companies do venture capitalists invest in that go poorly? By far most of them.”
Bill Gates Thinks It’s Time to Fix Capitalism
http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2015/11/we-need-an-energy-miracle/407881/
Source Notes
http://www.ncpa.org/pub/ba649
http://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2014/01/02/us-medical-research-spending-drops-while-asia-makes-gains
http://health.usnews.com/health-news/articles/2015/01/13/spending-on-medical-research-falls-in-us-while-growing-globally
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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