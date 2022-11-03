Now Faith to Proclaim Future Reality - YKC69

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your Kingdom Come 69
Augusto shares insight on the importance of living in the moment, and the power of the words we speak now to shape our future.
* Please click on LIKE if you enjoyed the program
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists
IMPORTANT!
The Mailbag Show and End Time News Report videos are now being posted on Brighteon. This link will take you to the playlists:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1
Augusto on MediaFire:
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465, Live Oak, FL 32064