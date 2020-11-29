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Last Call for Economic Reality - Dreamers Will not do Well
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106 views • November 29, 2020
Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, addresses the Red Pill Expo 2020 at Jekyll Island. Prior to Robert's introduction, there is a short comment by 12-year-old Christopher Giambrone on why he loves homeschooling.
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