BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alexandra 360 Live W/ Seth Eisenberg
Alexandra Levine Live
Alexandra Levine Live
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 6 months ago

Seth Eisenberg is a dynamic and dedicated individual with a wealth of experience and a passion for community engagement. At 52, this Navy veteran is not only a proud parent of two but also serves as the Vice President and Treasurer of the Frederick County Conservative Club.

In addition to his leadership roles, Seth runs the popular Conservative Corner Facebook page and hosts Conservative Chat on Facebook Live every Sunday at 7 PM, where he engages with a vibrant community on current issues and conservative values.

When he's not championing conservative causes, Seth has coached football and enjoys spending quality time with his 14-year-old son. His commitment to his community, both online and offline, makes him a compelling and influential voice in the conservative movement.

Sponsored By

Operation Blackout https://internalblackout.com/?a=678&c=434&s1=

Final Famine

https://finalfoodprepper.com/?a=678&c=433&s1=

Famine Fighter

https://foodforthesoul.co/?a=678&c=407&s1= Devils Dollar https://dbhtrkg.com/?a=678&c=468&s1=

Go To Smokin Gun Coffee @ https://smokinguncoffee.com/collections/tribe-of-patriots-gear

Discount Code = NativePatriot

Visit http://redemptionshield.com and Use Code Patriot for an Additional 10% Off Redemption Shield Visit http://redemptionshield.com and Use Code Patriot for an Additional 10% Off

We are crowdfunded @ https://patron.podbean.com/thepatriotsprayer Subscribe today and never miss an episode! Follow us on Podbean @ http://thepatriotsprayer.podbean.com Follow us on Spotify @ https://open.spotify.com/show/2TQKlyPUepSC9ro4011HOO Follow us on Youtube @ https://www.youtube.com/@thepatriotsprayer

Follow us on Facebook @ http://facebook.com/thepatriotsprayer

Follow us on Truth Social @ https://truthsocial.com/@ThePatriotsPrayer

Follow Eddie on Twitter @ https://X.com/ThePatriotsPray

Follow Maurice AKA The Native Patriot om Twitter @ http://x.com/LaNativePatriot

Keywords
libertythe patriots prayer networkalexandra levineseth eisenberg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy