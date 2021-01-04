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Unbelievable .... OR IS IT? Congress prays to God Brahma - Closes with Amen and Awoman
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87 views • January 04, 2021
Unbelievable.. OR IS IT? Opening Prayer at 117th Congress on Jan 3rd 2021
Here is a link to the full prayer 2:33 https://youtu.be/qgI8HL7J4Ns
AMEN is Latin for "So Be It" Amen is not a gendered word, Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable.”
“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma,(Hindu god) and God known by many names and by many different faiths, amen, and awoman,”
OMG, this from Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel an ordained United Methodist pastor.
Is there any reason we can think of that God is judging us, when the opening prayer is to false and mythical gods.
according to an announcement from Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee. This prayer comes after the to House rules to “honor all gender identities” by modifying pronouns and words for familial relations in favor of gender-neutral terms. The updated rules would change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary,”
Brahma (Sanskrit: ब्रह्मा, IAST: Brahmā) is the creator god in Hinduism.[1] He is also known asVāgīśa (Lord of Speech), and the creator of the four Vedas, one from each of his mouths. Brahma is consort of Saraswati and he is the father (creator) of Four Kumaras, Narada, Daksha, Marichi and many more.[2][3] Brahma is synonymous with the Vedic god Prajapati,[4] he is also known as Vedanatha (god of Vedas), Jnaneshwara (god of Knowledge), Chaturmukha (having Four Faces) Svayambhu (self born), etc, as well as linked to Kama and Hiranyagarbha (the cosmic egg).
Here is a link to the full prayer 2:33 https://youtu.be/qgI8HL7J4Ns
AMEN is Latin for "So Be It" Amen is not a gendered word, Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable.”
“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma,(Hindu god) and God known by many names and by many different faiths, amen, and awoman,”
OMG, this from Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel an ordained United Methodist pastor.
Is there any reason we can think of that God is judging us, when the opening prayer is to false and mythical gods.
according to an announcement from Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee. This prayer comes after the to House rules to “honor all gender identities” by modifying pronouns and words for familial relations in favor of gender-neutral terms. The updated rules would change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary,”
Brahma (Sanskrit: ब्रह्मा, IAST: Brahmā) is the creator god in Hinduism.[1] He is also known asVāgīśa (Lord of Speech), and the creator of the four Vedas, one from each of his mouths. Brahma is consort of Saraswati and he is the father (creator) of Four Kumaras, Narada, Daksha, Marichi and many more.[2][3] Brahma is synonymous with the Vedic god Prajapati,[4] he is also known as Vedanatha (god of Vedas), Jnaneshwara (god of Knowledge), Chaturmukha (having Four Faces) Svayambhu (self born), etc, as well as linked to Kama and Hiranyagarbha (the cosmic egg).
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