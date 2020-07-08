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Noodies The zero point
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19 views • July 08, 2020
Starting an art business in 2020, focusing on sculpture and pinup. The founder and principal sculptor of Silverhand and the Noodies brand, Steve Galvin, lays out the beginning of the journey. the philosophy of the company, and his general life outline. This is part of the anti-satanic agenda of fighting against those who would demean humanity for their own personal gain. To put it bluntly, we are made in the image of the Creator, and when we sculpt our likeness, we are praising him, and ourselves. To dislike the naked human is to dislike God. (This is not saying that pornography is adoring God, because pornography can demean the human sometimes, and when it does, it defiles the sacred). I hope that it is clear that I stand with God's truth.
Thanks,
Steve G.
Thanks,
Steve G.
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