Θεωρείτε ότι είναι επιστημονική φαντασία αν σύντομα η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη αντικαταστήσει ένα δικαστή ?

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ΠΗΓΕΣ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbBBACbU4ac
12:42 China building 4 new mega data centers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvvWqHY9gsU
12:17 China develops #AI prosecutor that can file charges
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