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Tucker Carlson blasts left's criminal justice reform: They want to 'send their enemies to jail'
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15 views • February 15, 2020
By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Feb 14, 2020
Tucker Carlson took on criminal justice reform Friday in response to the ongoing controversy over the sentencing of former Trump associate Roger Stone, blasting those on "the left" and in the media for taking glee over the situation.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-roger-stone-criminal-justice-reform
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Feb 14, 2020
Tucker Carlson took on criminal justice reform Friday in response to the ongoing controversy over the sentencing of former Trump associate Roger Stone, blasting those on "the left" and in the media for taking glee over the situation.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-roger-stone-criminal-justice-reform
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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