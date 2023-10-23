Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 23, 2023

Episode 2134 - Finally American Jews are arming themselves. Travel to Europe will be restricted. Ukrainian weapons arming the world. The castrated USA military. British and restrict speech. How many foreign sleeper cells in the USA? Gaza being bombed into oblivion. Battle of Athens. Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.