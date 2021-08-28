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GOP lawmakers reveal why they aim to impeach Blinken
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220 views • August 28, 2021
Andy Harris and Ralph Norman weigh in on the Biden admin's response to the crisis in Afghanistan and their impeachment effort against Antony Blinken on 'The Ingraham Angle'
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