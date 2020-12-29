A “letter of admonishment” from the CCP’s “former leaders” to Xi Jinping: This letter is all about the real and very important issues that the CCP is about to face. It is in fact to press Xi ...

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12/26/2020老领导给习的劝诫信：这封信里谈的都是实实在在、中共即将面临的、非常重要的问题，这实际上就是对习施压，所以习才召开这个民主生活会。老领导的水平比习高了许多，习和他手下这帮逆淘汰出来的家伙无法回答信中问题，例如是主动断网和还是被断网
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan