Humans 2.0: GMO Vaccinations and Transhumanism

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Moderna CEO: “mRNA is really like a software molecule in biology.” “So our vaccine is like the software program to the body, which then goes and makes the [viral] proteins that can generate an immune response.”
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjHAcZY6l00
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