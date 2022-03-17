Awaken: From the Lies. [part.5]

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This eye opening documentary (Awaken: From the Lies) is a compilation of many other documentaries and videos which have all been banned/censored and suppressed from the internet. Here are only some of the many videos used in this compilation:
• Europa: The Last Battle
• The Greatest Story Never Told
• David Cole in Auschwitz
• Auschwitz: The Surprising Hidden Truth
• Holocaust Revisionism For Beginners
• The Holocaust: Shifting the Blame
• Hellstorm
• The Majdanek Gas Chamber Myth