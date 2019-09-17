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9-17-19 - Cooking With Glenn
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1 view • March 11, 2020
9-17-19 - Cooking With Glenn
Mom made this
Cheeseburgers with grilled onions, Great Value iodized salt, McCormick pure ground black pepper, sliced onions, and Louisiana tartar sauce
Steak fries fried in canola oil with Great Value iodized salt, McCormick pure ground black pepper, and Heinz tomato ketchup
Frozen Green Giant corn on the cob with Great Value iodized salt and Shedd's Spread Country Crock original buttery spread
Great Value Jellied Cranberry sauce
Sliced onions and beef steak tomatoes
Mt. Olive sandwich stuffers, old fashioned sweet bread and butter pickles sliced the long way with sea salt
Lipton diet green tea mixed berry
Mom made this
Cheeseburgers with grilled onions, Great Value iodized salt, McCormick pure ground black pepper, sliced onions, and Louisiana tartar sauce
Steak fries fried in canola oil with Great Value iodized salt, McCormick pure ground black pepper, and Heinz tomato ketchup
Frozen Green Giant corn on the cob with Great Value iodized salt and Shedd's Spread Country Crock original buttery spread
Great Value Jellied Cranberry sauce
Sliced onions and beef steak tomatoes
Mt. Olive sandwich stuffers, old fashioned sweet bread and butter pickles sliced the long way with sea salt
Lipton diet green tea mixed berry
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