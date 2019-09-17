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9-17-19 - Cooking With Glenn
ReimondX
ReimondX
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1 view • March 11, 2020
9-17-19 - Cooking With Glenn

Mom made this

Cheeseburgers with grilled onions, Great Value iodized salt, McCormick pure ground black pepper, sliced onions, and Louisiana tartar sauce
Steak fries fried in canola oil with Great Value iodized salt, McCormick pure ground black pepper, and Heinz tomato ketchup
Frozen Green Giant corn on the cob with Great Value iodized salt and Shedd's Spread Country Crock original buttery spread
Great Value Jellied Cranberry sauce
Sliced onions and beef steak tomatoes
Mt. Olive sandwich stuffers, old fashioned sweet bread and butter pickles sliced the long way with sea salt
Lipton diet green tea mixed berry
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fooddrinkcooking
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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