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DOCTOR REWORK | Dead By Daylight DOCTOR Gameplay | PTB Build 2020
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9 views • January 08, 2020
The Doctor rework (and Hex:Ruin changes) for Dead By Daylight is up on the PTB (January 7th 2020). This is day one and I decided to check it out. Unfortunately, I am going to need to work with him more in order to be decent with him again. Testing on the changes to the Doc, plus Hex: Ruin. Made a big mistake in my perks, but live and learn.
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https://www.youtube.com/WarlockOfWifi?sub_confirmation=1
Check out these Top Trending Playlists -
1.) 2019 Dead By Daylight Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bVfvPsTucP5kXlkNEeX2urp
2.) Tech Talk - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bWoxKrspGktBYk9StYTT_m7
These videos are meant to breakdown the things I particularly love. I am a huge fan of horror themed games, with Dead By Daylight being my current favorite. I also love tech. I am just a huge nerd. I do my best to make videos that describe all the things that I love when it comes to both.
My main focus on this channel is gaming, as I love doing it in my spare time. As a dad, streamer, and full time senior engineer, time to gaming is limited. But I am here to make interesting and fun gaming videos as much as I can. I know most gamers are a lot younger than me, so help this old guy gamer show the young ones how it's done! Never give up. Never surrender. STAY STRONG. KEEP BEING YOU
★☆★ CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ★☆★
TWITCH: https://twitch.tv/WarlockOfWifi
Mixer: https://mixer.com/WarlockOfWifi
WEBSITE: http://www.WarlockOfWifi.com
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/WarlockOfWifi
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WarlockOfWifi
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/WarlockOfWifi
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/warlockofwifi/
#DeadByDaylight
#DeadByDaylightGaming
#Gaming
#DbdGameplay
My latest video:
https://rpdt.gs/HmNoW
Random video:
https://rpdt.gs/fcqXt
Dead By Daylight videos are not recommended for anyone under 18. The game features monsters attacking players. This is definitely not for children
❤️ SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW ❤️
https://www.youtube.com/WarlockOfWifi?sub_confirmation=1
Check out these Top Trending Playlists -
1.) 2019 Dead By Daylight Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bVfvPsTucP5kXlkNEeX2urp
2.) Tech Talk - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bWoxKrspGktBYk9StYTT_m7
These videos are meant to breakdown the things I particularly love. I am a huge fan of horror themed games, with Dead By Daylight being my current favorite. I also love tech. I am just a huge nerd. I do my best to make videos that describe all the things that I love when it comes to both.
My main focus on this channel is gaming, as I love doing it in my spare time. As a dad, streamer, and full time senior engineer, time to gaming is limited. But I am here to make interesting and fun gaming videos as much as I can. I know most gamers are a lot younger than me, so help this old guy gamer show the young ones how it's done! Never give up. Never surrender. STAY STRONG. KEEP BEING YOU
★☆★ CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ★☆★
TWITCH: https://twitch.tv/WarlockOfWifi
Mixer: https://mixer.com/WarlockOfWifi
WEBSITE: http://www.WarlockOfWifi.com
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/WarlockOfWifi
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WarlockOfWifi
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/WarlockOfWifi
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/warlockofwifi/
#DeadByDaylight
#DeadByDaylightGaming
#Gaming
#DbdGameplay
My latest video:
https://rpdt.gs/HmNoW
Random video:
https://rpdt.gs/fcqXt
Dead By Daylight videos are not recommended for anyone under 18. The game features monsters attacking players. This is definitely not for children
Keywords
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