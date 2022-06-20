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EMP Shield device unboxing by OneHouseOffTheGrid.com channel Creator, Danny Tseng
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
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103 views • June 20, 2022

Be super-PROACTIVE and protect all your electronics -- JUST IN CASE and since it's ALWAYS "better to be safe than sorry" -- by clicking-on our EMP Shield affiliate link to save $50 at: https://tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection OR https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=solarfordummies&avad=160597_b29445fdd and join the THOUSANDS of others who have stopped procrastinating and already guarded their homes, businesses (3-phase), vehicles of many types (even including watercraft, motorcycles, and RVs), generators, radios &amp; other communication devices, and solar PV and energy storage (batteries) equipment throughout the world, including Europe! You'll be GLAD you did!

EMP Shield BENEFITS:
1. guard all your electronics against all 3 phases of EMP strikes (E1, E2, &amp; E3)
2. 100% Lightning Guarantee Backed By a $25,000 Insurance Policy at NO additional cost
3. have peace of mind with up to 228,000 Amps of solar flare protection
4. FREE shipping to lower 48 states
5. Veteran-owned business
6. 100% USA-made
7. financing offered via PayPal Or, to save $ while having PEACE OF MIND,
enter coupon code: SOLARFORDUMMIES or DANNYZEN at: https://EMPshield.com

To get a FREE EMP Shield after successfully referring a certain # of customers, apply to become a FREE EMP Shield affiliate by filling-out: https://www.empshield.com/affiliate-registration/ . Mention that you were referred by Danny Tseng.

Keywords
solar flarescoronal mass ejectionemp shieldelectro-magnetic pulse1859 carrington event
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy