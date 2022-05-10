X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [JB] Falls Right Into The Trap, Setup Complete

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[JB] Falls Right Into The Trap, Setup Complete
The Biden administration trapped themselves in their own lies, everyone saw inflation coming a year ago, they are trying to explain it now and tackle the inflation they caused. Trump confirms that the economy is a disaster, setup complete. El Salvador buys the dip.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^