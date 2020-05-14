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Dollar Vigilante: Here Comes Greta!... And Other Coronavirus Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics (MIRRORED)
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497 views • May 14, 2020
Dollar Vigilante: Here Comes Greta!... And Other Coronavirus Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/RIc1HOi5MwA
Sign up to free email list at: https://dollarvigilante.com
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe/
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lucy
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Covid Is a Hoax Flyer: https://dollarvigilante.com/flyer
Covid ebook: https://dollarvigilante.com.com/covid
World doesn't need 'Black Mirror' season 6 now, says creator https://menafn.com/1100136243/World-doesnt-need-Black-Mirror-season-6-now-says-creator
Greta Thunberg will be on CNN’s coronavirus town hall - and Twitter has a lot to https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article242709701.html
ANOTHER GOOD COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP AND CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN COVID-19 PANDEMIC: https://youtu.be/9jqYsldoXKg
73% of the new hospitalizations were people aged 51 and over and 96% had underlying health conditions: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8293417/66-New-York-coronavirus-hospitalizations-people-staying-HOME.html
LA Stay at Home Order: https://people.com/health/los-angeles-likely-to-extend-stay-at-home-order-until-august-officials-say/
$138 Million Government Contract Will Fund Production Of 500 Million Pre-Filled COVID-19 Vaccine “Injection Devices”: http://endoftheamericandream.com/
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/RIc1HOi5MwA
Sign up to free email list at: https://dollarvigilante.com
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe/
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lucy
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Covid Is a Hoax Flyer: https://dollarvigilante.com/flyer
Covid ebook: https://dollarvigilante.com.com/covid
World doesn't need 'Black Mirror' season 6 now, says creator https://menafn.com/1100136243/World-doesnt-need-Black-Mirror-season-6-now-says-creator
Greta Thunberg will be on CNN’s coronavirus town hall - and Twitter has a lot to https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article242709701.html
ANOTHER GOOD COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP AND CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN COVID-19 PANDEMIC: https://youtu.be/9jqYsldoXKg
73% of the new hospitalizations were people aged 51 and over and 96% had underlying health conditions: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8293417/66-New-York-coronavirus-hospitalizations-people-staying-HOME.html
LA Stay at Home Order: https://people.com/health/los-angeles-likely-to-extend-stay-at-home-order-until-august-officials-say/
$138 Million Government Contract Will Fund Production Of 500 Million Pre-Filled COVID-19 Vaccine “Injection Devices”: http://endoftheamericandream.com/
Category
News and Politics
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