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Dollar Vigilante: Here Comes Greta!... And Other Coronavirus Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics (MIRRORED)
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497 views • May 14, 2020
Dollar Vigilante: Here Comes Greta!... And Other Coronavirus Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/RIc1HOi5MwA

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World doesn't need 'Black Mirror' season 6 now, says creator https://menafn.com/1100136243/World-doesnt-need-Black-Mirror-season-6-now-says-creator

Greta Thunberg will be on CNN’s coronavirus town hall - and Twitter has a lot to https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article242709701.html

ANOTHER GOOD COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP AND CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN COVID-19 PANDEMIC: https://youtu.be/9jqYsldoXKg

73% of the new hospitalizations were people aged 51 and over and 96% had underlying health conditions: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8293417/66-New-York-coronavirus-hospitalizations-people-staying-HOME.html

LA Stay at Home Order: https://people.com/health/los-angeles-likely-to-extend-stay-at-home-order-until-august-officials-say/

$138 Million Government Contract Will Fund Production Of 500 Million Pre-Filled COVID-19 Vaccine “Injection Devices”: http://endoftheamericandream.com/

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News and Politics
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deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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