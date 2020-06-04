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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1954 - SUNDAY - May 31, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/TQVK036bHVI
AG Barr: Antifa Rioters Will Be Treated as Domestic Terrorists - #1954-6P
Following President Trump’s statement the federal government would be designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist group, Attorney General William Barr issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying that Antifa and other groups participating in the rioting marring the George Floyd protests would be treated as domestic terrorists. Barr also said with regard to lax state and local governments, “It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it.”
AG Barr: Antifa Rioters Will Be Treated as Domestic Terrorists – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/HNJv30qLkpG
GUEST: Bryson Gray Gray, is a rapper who has opened for 50 Cent and 2Chainz, but if you’ve been on the internet in the past 2 years you probably know him as the guy who wears the largest “Make America Great Again” hat you’ve ever seen. Bryson caught the attention of President Trump who tweeted out a BIG thank you to Bryson that instantly went viral - Since that time he has been to the White House, met with the President and become a leading voice in the Black Conservative movement —
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