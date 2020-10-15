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MUST SEE .. !! Silenced, Censored & Ridiculed The Media's Lies SHUTTING DOWN AUSTRALIAN's
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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206 views • October 15, 2020
SHARE THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE ... !!! The dreaded c-ovid lie is coming out as more and more professionals are waking up and being silenced from speaking out by the MSM and government.
C-ovid is a hoax and a scam in order to usher in the NWO with it's Agenda 21, complete loss of all freedoms and get everyone on earth vaccinated.
The push to hurry the vaccines through in the unsuspecting public is finally being noticed and now tens of thousands have smelled the rat and will refuse all government advances to vaccinate, tag, chip, herd and ultimately exterminate and control the worlds population.

Documentary made by https://www.dreadedcheetah.com/
Sent to me for distrubution by MAKERs
Order while the law "ALLOWS" https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-...

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vaccinescensorshiphoaxpolice state5gtyrannypersecutiontranshumanismwhistleblowersfinesmasksmsm liescoronavirusquarantineslockdownsplandemicscamdemiccurfewsdarpa hydrogelc-ovidaustralian constitutioncorrupt australian governmentcorrupt victorian police
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy