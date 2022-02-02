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5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine – Greg Reese
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239 views • February 02, 2022
Pfizer have produced a grapene oxide-based nano tech vaccine that once in a human body can be activated by 5G radiation in the 26 to 28 giga.hertz range, turning the human host into a nano-tech machine. You need to watch this important video from InfoWars' Greg Reese to understand what today's vaccines are capable to do to us.
Greg Reese from InfoWars
Greg Reese from InfoWars
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