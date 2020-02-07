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2/06/20 #VIRALTRUTH: CV, Va__ines, P4 Labs, Dr J_dy M_kovi_s #WeDoNotConsent
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319 views • February 07, 2020
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2/6: PART 1: Dr. J_dy _ikovits, renowned molecular biologist and author of PLAGUE and the upcoming book, PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, breaks down lab-created viruses, vaccine development, CV and the recent history of "pandemics". Please watch this video twice to fully grock what she's saying! Part 2 will come soon and be available to base tier Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Dr. J_dy Mi_ovits exposed retroviruses in manufactured diseases such as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Please see her website below and pre-order PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, available March 3rd, which exposes gov't/Big Med/Big Pharma/vaccines in disease creation and spread, with intro by RFK,Jr.:
http://plaguethebook.com/plague-of-co...
http://plaguethebook.com/about/
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com...
NIH Dir, Fauci's plan for HIV vaccine:
https://www.ebar.com/news/news/273228
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-0...
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
The WHO reports daily now, with very little information on CV- basically, give us $670 million TP dollars please so we can make sure the WHO is controlling healthcare in Africa and other poor countries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e_rG...
The story of Kent Brantley that Dr. Mikovits refers to:
https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/n...
MYKOPLASMA connection:
http://whale.to/m/scott7.html#A_Commo...
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/ma...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State Cabal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83.1K subscribers
2/6: PART 1: Dr. J_dy _ikovits, renowned molecular biologist and author of PLAGUE and the upcoming book, PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, breaks down lab-created viruses, vaccine development, CV and the recent history of "pandemics". Please watch this video twice to fully grock what she's saying! Part 2 will come soon and be available to base tier Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Dr. J_dy Mi_ovits exposed retroviruses in manufactured diseases such as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Please see her website below and pre-order PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, available March 3rd, which exposes gov't/Big Med/Big Pharma/vaccines in disease creation and spread, with intro by RFK,Jr.:
http://plaguethebook.com/plague-of-co...
http://plaguethebook.com/about/
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com...
NIH Dir, Fauci's plan for HIV vaccine:
https://www.ebar.com/news/news/273228
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-0...
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
The WHO reports daily now, with very little information on CV- basically, give us $670 million TP dollars please so we can make sure the WHO is controlling healthcare in Africa and other poor countries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e_rG...
The story of Kent Brantley that Dr. Mikovits refers to:
https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/n...
MYKOPLASMA connection:
http://whale.to/m/scott7.html#A_Commo...
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/ma...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State Cabal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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