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Russia Set to Take Mariupol; Australian Sports Says The Quiet Part Out Loud 4/17/2022
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111 views • April 17, 2022
Happy Resurrection Sunday Everyone! As we celebrate the risen Christ, the world shows us we have much work to do in spreading the Gospel and bringing true liberty and justice for all! This week, Australian sports newscasters said some of the quiet parts out loud as they mentioned sudden onsets of illness or injuries occurring in elite athletes. Britain's House of Lords decides to go gender neutral in addressing people in public settings. No word yet if they plan on changing their gendered name of "lord." As Macron and Le Pen set up for a country wide election in France next week, Macron campaigns on more tech censorship while Le Pen vows to restore jobs to healthcare workers who have been discriminated against. Tensions heat up in the Ukraine/Russia conflict as Russia is poised to take over the key strategic city of Mariupol while Ukraine snubs Germany for not taking a harder stance. Canada has refused a journalism license for conservative outlet Rebel News in a bid to squash open debate. All this and more! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/australian-sports-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-russia-set-to-take-mariupol/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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