More groups of AFU laid down arms and surrendered after a failed attack
Published 18 hours ago

More militants from the Armed Forces of Ukraine laid down their arms and surrendered to Russian troops at Rabotino and Pyatikhatki in Zaporozhye direction, during a failed attack on Russian positions. More than a dozen of the militants chose to save their lives in the night surrender, certainly bad news for Ukraine.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

pyatikhatkirabotinoafu surrenders

