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Russia Ukraine Updates
US President Joe Biden announced that the US will provide an additional 200 million USD for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.
Biden also pledged $100 million to support Palestinian Health care services in Occupied East Jerusalem
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