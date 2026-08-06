The ORDER was Executed: Russia for the First Time Blew up Zelensky's Underground Lair in DNIPRO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Against this backdrop, it is also worth noting the Russian missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region. In particular, in the southeastern part of the city of Dnipro, new versions of Russian Iskander-M ballistic missiles rained down on the territory of the 'Yuzhmash' plant. Later, Colonel Timur Syrtlanov confirmed that the main target of the Russian missiles was the underground facility of this plant, which Russia's enemies use to hide personnel and weapons. It is noteworthy that this facility is also known as Zelensky's underground lair. ........................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!