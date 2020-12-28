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NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: COPS HAVE THE STREET CLOSED OFF BEFORE THE EXPLOSION [2020-12-25]
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345 views • December 28, 2020
This street level video clearly shows a cop car with flashing lights has one end of the street closed off, and a cop on foot has the other end of the street closed off. If there was an RV there, it could have been parked there with a dead body or an unconscious, comatose, anesthetized, body inside, and then blown up with pre-planted explosives inside that RV, or a drone fired missile, some kind of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), or an Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) from above. I do want to quickly say that Covert Intelligence such as CIA have access to ALL police cars and uniforms, so playing the parts of cops is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for them. The nice thing about this video is it COMPLETELY CONFIRMS IT WAS A DEEP STATE PERPETRATED FALSE FLAG EVENT. Since the target was the electronics and data inside the ATT Transfer/Switch Station, then the purpose was most likely a DATA EVIDENCE WIPE; probably a site with an abundance of proof for the DOMINION VOTING MACHINE ELECTION FRAUD, or at least one of the sites where they tap into all communications lines to record ALL communications that go through the phone lines, internet, etc.. Things are NEVER WHAT THEY SEEM, Official Stories are ALWAYS GOVERNMENT PERPETRATED FALSE FLAG EVENTS, and the Mainstream Media and Government ALWAYS LIE. Don't forget, they even made a loud announcement to quickly evacuate the area. The cover-up agency known as the FBI will still blame this on an individual or small group of citizens. False Flag events are a win-win for CIA and the FBI. The CIA get to keep COVERTLY being the ONLY TERRORISTS ON EARTH to wreck havoc and control the Sheeple, and the FBI look like heroes that are fighting against the War on Terror and thus get ever bigger budgets. The TRUTH is both organizations need to be IMMEDIATELY DISBANDED as terrorist organizations. Make sure you go back and do research on every so-called terrorist attack, bombing, or mass shooting in the USA. About 95% of them were complete False Flag HOAX Events. There were NO PLANES THAT CRASHED ON 9/11, so if they can fake all of that, faking a small RV would be child's play for them.
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WARNING BEFORE THE NASHVILLE EXPLOSION ON CHRISTMAS DAY (FORWARD AND REVERSE) [2020-12-25] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpX2BhuebVoM/
NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: COPS HAVE THE STREET CLOSED OFF BEFORE THE EXPLOSION [2020-12-25]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fAphIZDqcZd/
NASHVILLE SKYLINE VIDEO SHOWING INCOMING MISSILE STRIKE OR ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE WEAPON [2020-12-27]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DuX6iPfLiK4j/
100% PROOF OF GOVERNMENT TRAINING DRILL THAT BECOMES FALSE FLAG EVENT [2020-12-29] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4eRI7i7abrl/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WARNING BEFORE THE NASHVILLE EXPLOSION ON CHRISTMAS DAY (FORWARD AND REVERSE) [2020-12-25] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpX2BhuebVoM/
NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: COPS HAVE THE STREET CLOSED OFF BEFORE THE EXPLOSION [2020-12-25]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fAphIZDqcZd/
NASHVILLE SKYLINE VIDEO SHOWING INCOMING MISSILE STRIKE OR ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE WEAPON [2020-12-27]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DuX6iPfLiK4j/
100% PROOF OF GOVERNMENT TRAINING DRILL THAT BECOMES FALSE FLAG EVENT [2020-12-29] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4eRI7i7abrl/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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