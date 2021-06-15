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Vials & Thugs & Spies, Oh My!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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162 views • June 15, 2021
in 2009, the 'ebola gene' was smuggled out of a Canadian Level 4 lab. What happened with that? I share a potentially huge discovery! BOOM!
TO SUPPORT MY CHANNEL: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
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I also show you a second breach of security at that same lab.. it happened right before our current 'pandemic.' Curiouser and curiouser....

References:
Video Yao Smuggling Ebola: https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/ROGUE-SCIENTISTS/konan-michel-yao-2009

REUTERS Yao Ebola 2009: https://www.reuters.com/article/canada-us-smuggling-idCATRE54C4QE20090513
Lab Didn’t Tell Police Vials Stolen: https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/local/lab-didnt-tell-police-22-vials-stolen-45078877.html
Yao Fined $500 Time served CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canadian-fined-500-for-trying-to-sneak-biological-material-into-u-s-1.778428
Bio Dr. Michel Yao, WADEM: https://wadem.org/team/michel-yao/

Nature Mag, Yao from Cote D’Ivoire: https://www.nature.com/articles/459311a

Who Train Leadership Emergency Reponse, Yao: https://www.afro.who.int/fr/node/11099

WHO photo gallery: https://whohqphotos.lightrocketmedia.com/galleries/175/dr-tedros-in-the-field

AP Investigation into Sex for Jobs, Congo: https://apnews.com/article/united-nations-europe-ebola-virus-entertainment-coronavirus-pandemic-d14715ba3653753d7c1f122f8aea79de

Why the WHO Faked a Pandemic: https://web.archive.org/web/20100208182828/https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/world-health-organization-swine-flu-pandemic-opinions-contributors-michael-fumento.html

Wodarg, 2009 Pandemic is False: https://web.archive.org/web/20100110091007/http://www.wodarg.de/english/3013320.html

Mercola: WHO changed definition of Herd Immunity: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/violating-science-who-changes-meaning-herd-immunity/

CBC Lab Severs Ties with Researchers July 2019: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/lab-researcher-rcmp-national-microbiology-lab-1.5212851

Wake Up Call – Chinese Scientists might have been spies: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/wake-up-call-for-canada-security-experts-say-case-of-2-fired-scientists-could-point-to-espionage-1.6059097

Microbiology Lab toxic work env, CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/microbiology-lab-winnipeg-toxic-workplace-report-1.5323739

Gilmour Quits for UK job: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/national-microbiology-lab-head-resigns-1.5572772
Keywords
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