How The 'Great Reset' Is Targeting Our Children & Plans To 'Reimagine' Humanity

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As we find ourselves in this new normal, we have seen long standing agendas, which have remained behind the scenes, hidden away from the public, now being offered as solutions justified by this crisis.
The World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset' and the '4th Industrial Revolution' are perfect examples of prepackaged 'solutions' being rolled out to save us from ourselves. Today we will dive deeper into this agenda and also focus on how it may reshape our lives if the technocrats have their way.
In this episode, Spiro is joined by John Klyczek, an Adjunct Professor, researcher, contributor to Activist Post as well as several other alternative news sites and the author of the book 'School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education'
For generations the social engineers have used the strategy of indoctrination to target societies most impressionable minds, our children, through many avenues but primarily through our education systems. In this interview, Spiro and John Klyczek break down the how this longstanding and effective tactic is being 'reimagined' by the usual suspects, to reshape the future of humanity.
John Klyczek’s Website
https://www.schoolworldorder.info
John Klyczek’s Twitter
https://twitter.com/ProfessorTaoist
Counter Markets Newsletter
https://countermarkets.com
Distance Education and Innovation
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/02/2020-05700/distance-education-and-innovation