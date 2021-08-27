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Tenured 10 years Experienced Navy Surgeon Speaks Out about the 'Vaccine' [27.08.2021]
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501 views • August 27, 2021
Note: This is NOT just the Military, this is the hole Fucking World....!
'The 'Vaccine' KILLS more people than COVID do'...
'Why are we not stopping this?'...
'We are at WAR, Who are the Enemy?'...
ConspiracyDW: This is a Conspiracy Channel, and I will upload some of the best conspiracy videos, new and old, for the purpose of opening your minds to the possibilities that what you all were always led to believe was more than likely not the truth. These videos will range from century old conspiracies to current events we are living in now, from 9/11 to the fake moon landings, from chemtrails to Sandy Hoax. I encourage to research everything, and watch the videos with an open mind, as some of the information presented is good enough to leave a reasonable doubt about official stories told to us!!
ConspiracyDW
Created 6 months ago.
270 videos
910 subscribers
81470 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/epZMgFqt8sSo/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/conspiracydw/
'The 'Vaccine' KILLS more people than COVID do'...
'Why are we not stopping this?'...
'We are at WAR, Who are the Enemy?'...
ConspiracyDW: This is a Conspiracy Channel, and I will upload some of the best conspiracy videos, new and old, for the purpose of opening your minds to the possibilities that what you all were always led to believe was more than likely not the truth. These videos will range from century old conspiracies to current events we are living in now, from 9/11 to the fake moon landings, from chemtrails to Sandy Hoax. I encourage to research everything, and watch the videos with an open mind, as some of the information presented is good enough to leave a reasonable doubt about official stories told to us!!
ConspiracyDW
Created 6 months ago.
270 videos
910 subscribers
81470 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/epZMgFqt8sSo/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/conspiracydw/
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