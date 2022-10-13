The electrification of the earth and diseases part 2

Hi I am Karine, a former french teacher from Canada and now back in the Netherlands, healing from an auto immune disease with my medication free protocol helping other people. I am self educated in the field of emf's, illnesses, and try to wake people up as to what is currently happening in the world. So I am no expert, just a simple soul with a heart for humanity. You can find me also on youtube (over 400 video's) and some on Odysee under my name Karine Savard as well.

Here I explain the title of the book "The invisible rainbow" and I read 2 pages about the changes of the earths' electromagnetic environment coinciding with pandemics.

This explains yet again that Corona is radiation sickness coming from increased EMF exposure. (smart devices, ledlamps, laptops, tablets, alexia's, cellphones, wireless headphones; 5G) They all add up to the EMF load our electromagnetic bodies can't handle. Is it deliberately or accidently killing us? You be the judge.

Knowledge is power.