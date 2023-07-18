Create New Account
AMANDA VOLLMER BELIEVES "SOUND OF FREEDOM" VIDEO IS A PSYCH-OP
Alex Hammer
Published 18 hours ago

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=247832727998541&id=100002387022748&mibextid=Nif5oz


Amanda Vollmer believes the child trafficking video "sounds of freedom" just released is a psych-op. Hollywood and its actors are not …


Shared from and subscribe to:

GaryMc

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/


