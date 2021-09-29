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DR. JANE RUBY: "PFIZERMECTIN", MISCARRIAGES, PLACEBO, FLU SHOTS, SHEDDING
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113 views • September 29, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published September 29, 2021.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, and answered VERY important questions about the new branding of an Ivermectin-like product by Pfizer, spontaneous abortions, percentages of placebo shots, Flu shots for kids and SHEDDING!
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, and answered VERY important questions about the new branding of an Ivermectin-like product by Pfizer, spontaneous abortions, percentages of placebo shots, Flu shots for kids and SHEDDING!
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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