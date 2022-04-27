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Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/25/22 Tinnitus, Atrial Fibrillation And Prostate Cancer
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Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/25/22 Tinnitus, Atrial Fibrillation And Prostate Cancer
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Monday, April 25, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the death of the husband of the actress that plays Wonder Woman. Asserting that if the man had been taking the 90 essential nutrients he might still be alive. Also stating that Americans spend 85 billion dollars annually on treatments for MS (multiple sclerosis). Contending that if people would follow his protocal for treating MS the disease could go away.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating blueberries. Citing studies that blueberries can help prevent cancer and heart disease. Full of nutrients like vitamins K, C and B6, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, folate, magnesium, sodium iron and zinc. Blueberries promote bone health, helps reduce blood pressure, has anti=cancer properties, improves blood sugar levels, promotes skin, mental and digestive health.
Callers

Reginald has a enlarged prostate.

William has tinnitis, atrial fibrillation and prostate cancer.

Gloria's brother is experiencing night sweats.

David's step-brother has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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