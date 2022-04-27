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Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/25/22 Tinnitus, Atrial Fibrillation And Prostate Cancer
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74 views • April 27, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/25/22 Tinnitus, Atrial Fibrillation And Prostate Cancer
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, April 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the death of the husband of the actress that plays Wonder Woman. Asserting that if the man had been taking the 90 essential nutrients he might still be alive. Also stating that Americans spend 85 billion dollars annually on treatments for MS (multiple sclerosis). Contending that if people would follow his protocal for treating MS the disease could go away.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating blueberries. Citing studies that blueberries can help prevent cancer and heart disease. Full of nutrients like vitamins K, C and B6, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, folate, magnesium, sodium iron and zinc. Blueberries promote bone health, helps reduce blood pressure, has anti=cancer properties, improves blood sugar levels, promotes skin, mental and digestive health.
Callers
Reginald has a enlarged prostate.
William has tinnitis, atrial fibrillation and prostate cancer.
Gloria's brother is experiencing night sweats.
David's step-brother has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, April 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the death of the husband of the actress that plays Wonder Woman. Asserting that if the man had been taking the 90 essential nutrients he might still be alive. Also stating that Americans spend 85 billion dollars annually on treatments for MS (multiple sclerosis). Contending that if people would follow his protocal for treating MS the disease could go away.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating blueberries. Citing studies that blueberries can help prevent cancer and heart disease. Full of nutrients like vitamins K, C and B6, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, folate, magnesium, sodium iron and zinc. Blueberries promote bone health, helps reduce blood pressure, has anti=cancer properties, improves blood sugar levels, promotes skin, mental and digestive health.
Callers
Reginald has a enlarged prostate.
William has tinnitis, atrial fibrillation and prostate cancer.
Gloria's brother is experiencing night sweats.
David's step-brother has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
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