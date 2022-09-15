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karlynborysenko SCHOOL EXPOSED Equity in the Chicago Public Schools -live investigation Day 2- Actively Unwoke
Karlyn Borysenkohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFWN8f0m2ZM&t
https://rumble.com/v1k4baw-school-exposed-equity-in-the-chicago-public-schools-live-investigation-day-.html
https://www.rokfin.com/stream/22748/SCHOOL-EXPOSED-Equity-in-the-Chicago-Public-Schools-live-investigation-Day-2
SCHOOL EXPOSED: Equity in the Chicago Public Schools (live investigation Day 2)