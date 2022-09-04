Quo Vadis





Sep 3, 2022 In this video we share The Medjugorje Third Secret and the Permanent Sign.





The third secret will be a lasting sign, spontaneously appearing on Apparition Hill, where the six visionaries experienced their first apparition.





The sign will be permanent, indestructible, and beautiful, something that has never before been on the earth, and those who do not believe in God will not be able to say it is of human origin.





A webcam has been placed in Medjugorje to show this area of Apparition Hill around the clock to viewers on the internet, and part of the reason behind this endeavor is to allow people to see the permanent sign as soon as it appears.





During the day, once can see pilgrims climbing and descending Apparition Hill.





When there is a nighttime apparition at the place where a statue of Mary now stands, one can see the flashlights of pilgrims as they negotiate the rocky trails.





“For clarification purposes, the great sign for all non-believers, will it take place on Apparition Hill behind us or where will it take place?”





Visionary Marija responds: “Our Lady told us that She will leave the sign on the Hill of the Apparitions.





“Is there anything you can tell us about the sign the Blessed Mother has promised to leave us?”





Visionary Marija responds: “It will be a visible sign for all the unbelievers to see. But, for those that already believe, they do not need a sign.”





“You and the other visionaries have indicated that there will be advanced signs [signs preceding the great sign] in many places in the world to warn the world. When will these advanced signs begin?”





Visionary Marija responds: “There are signs in many places in the world now.





Many people see luminary signs.





Many experience personal healings, both physical and spiritual, and also psychological.





Many have private signs.





People have come here from all over the world. Often they have or have had extraordinary signs in their lives.”





“Will all people on earth believe in God, in the Blessed Mother when the permanent sign occurs?”





Visionary Marija responds: “The Blessed Mother has said that those who are still alive when the permanent sign comes will witness many conversions among the people because of the sign, but She also says blessed are those who do not see but who believe.”





“Mirjana told me that there will still be some unbelievers even when the permanent sign comes.”





Visionary Marija responds: “The Blessed Mother has said there will always be Judases.”





“Vicka told me that there is great urgency in the Blessed Mother’s call to immediate conversion.





She said that for those who only marginally believe, who choose to wait for the great sign to believe, it will be too late.





Do you know why it will be too late for them?”





Visionary Marija responds: “This is a time of great grace and mercy. Now is the time to listen to these messages and to change our lives. Those who do will never be able to thank God enough.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrnL2EGnMvk